Bryan Adams to headline socially distant concert in Germany in September
Bryan Adams will share the stage with artists Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The BossHoss, Joris and Michael Mittermeier in Dusseldorf.
Bryan Adams is playing a socially distant show in Germany in September. The 60-year-old Canadian singer will headline the stadium show “Give Live A Chance” in Dusseldorf, which will be attended by 12,000 people.
Adams shared the details of his performance on Instagram.
Here is his post
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September. I’m playing acoustically - on my own / no band. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 11th at 10am through www.ticketmaster.de and giveliveachance.de/tickets #giveliveachance #socialdistancingconcert #barebones #bryanadamslive
Other artistes who are set to perform at the concert are Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The BossHoss, Joris and Michael Mittermeier.
As per Germany’s COVID-19 precaution guidelines, the concertgoers will have to sit 1.5 metres apart and everyone has to wear a mask. Billboard mentions that alcohol will be prohibited at the venue and organisers are not going to require attendees to be tested for the virus before the event.
They will also have to register their contact details and will be arriving and leaving at specific time slots in groups of 10 people.
The performers will have a shorter stage time than usual and the concert will take place from 7.30 pm to 11 pm. Billboard further adds that there will be no breaks between the performances except brief set changes.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
