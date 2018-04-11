Bruce Willis will be the next celebrity to be featured on the Comedy Central Roast, confirms network

Action star Bruce Willis is all set to receive the roast treatment on the Comedy Central network.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will take place in Los Angeles this summer while the premiere date will be announced later, a press release of Comedy Central said. "This ain't the first time I'll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless a**h*les for a couple hours," said Willis.

Willis joins Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, William Shatner and Donald Trump, among others, who had also received the Comedy Central roast treatment. It will be executive produced by Joel Gallen while Christian McLaughlin is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

"Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself. Yet nothing has prepared him for this roast," said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

The network has provided no information regarding the participants in the roast, but familiar faces like Jeff Ross and Nick Kroll are expected to be part of it. The official Twitter handle of Comedy Central posted a teaser for the Bruce Willis' roast.

Bruce Will was last seen in this year's drama/crime movie Death Wish in which he played a surgeon hellbent on avenging the attack on this wife and young daughter.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 16:15 PM