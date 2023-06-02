Hollywood star Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year in March. In a long note for Vogue, his daughter Tallulah opened up about her father’s illness, and how her fiancé dumped her once the news was made public. She wrote- “My boyfriend, who was by then my fiancé, dumped me.”

She added, “I was given a new diagnosis: Borderline Personality Disorder, an illness that impairs the ability to regulate emotions and find stability in relationships.” The two had announced their engagement back in May 2021.

On her psychiatric treatment

The first time I entered psychiatric treatment, at age 20, my medical information found its way to the Daily Mail. Back then the choice to tell my story was taken from me. Now, nine years and a whole lot of therapy later, I get to make that decision myself. But because I am Bruce and Demi’s daughter, I still wonder if it’s okay to talk at all. There’s the nepo-baby factor, of course: the awareness that if I weren’t their daughter, maybe few people outside my tight circle of family and friends would care about what I have to say.

On being dumped by her fiancé

In June of last year, my boyfriend, who was by then my fiancé, dumped me, and my family stepped in as they had done before and sent me to Driftwood Recovery, in Texas. I was introduced to a variety of therapies, my medication was retooled, and I was given a new diagnosis: Borderline Personality Disorder, an illness that impairs the ability to regulate emotions and find stability in relationships. By the time I left Texas, in October, I felt a lot better. I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family—to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents. An emaciated body wouldn’t do that. I had felt the weight of people worrying about me for years, and that put me on my knees.

Months after the news of Hollywood actor Bruce Willis being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia came out, the 67-year-old actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis has come out to request the media to maintain a distance from him and not yell at him in public. Notably, the actor’s family disclosed to the world about his diagnosis of the condition following which his wife has remained vocal to generate awareness about dementia. This time too, she shared a video to request everyone, especially the paparazzi to leave Bruce Willis alone. Taking to Instagram, Emma also recalled a recent incident when her husband was surrounded by media persons with questions about his health and career.

“While I recognize that this is your responsibility, perhaps you might keep your space. Getting someone with dementia out into the world and navigating them safely, even just to grab a cup of coffee, may be challenging and frustrating if you are someone who is caring for them. There is obviously still a great deal of education that needs to be provided. This one is for the photographers and videographers who are attempting to obtain those exclusive shots of my husband in public. Just respect personal space,” she said.

She further continued and urged paps to not yell at her husband asking about his whereabouts. “Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA,” she added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.