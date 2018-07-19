Bruce Springsteen's final Broadway show at Walter Kerr Theatre to be aired on Netflix on 15 December

Put away your wallet — you won't have to pay hundreds of dollars to see Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show. Netflix announced on 18 July that it will broadcast The Boss' one-man show on 15 December, his last performance.

Springsteen on Broadway has been extended three times. He had previously planned to end in February, then pushed it to 30 June, then pushed that to 15 December.

In the show, Springsteen performs more than a dozen songs and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey. Tickets for the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre have been reselling for more than $1,000.

According to reports in Vulture, the special episode will be directed by Thom Zimny who won an Emmy for HBO's 2001 Springsteen concert film. Springsteen also won an honorary Tony for his show which essentially makes him an Emmy away from joining the prestigious club of EGOTs.

The official Bruce Springsteen website even states what Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix had to say. “We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen -- a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman -- to Netflix in this historic one man show. This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time,” said Sarandos.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 10:52 AM