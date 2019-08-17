Bruce Springsteen's documentary Western Stars acquired by Warner Bros; first look to debut with Blinded by the Light

Washington DC: American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen's documentary Western Stars has been acquired by Warner Bros. The documentary is also marking the directorial debut of the singer and the first look of which will be played ahead of New Line's forthcoming film Blinded by the Light, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

#WesternStars is coming to the big screen. See the trailer for the cinematic version of Bruce's latest album in theaters this weekend before @bbtlmovie @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/BXKihzSqm4 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2019

The release of the documentary will be somewhere around this fall after its World premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Springsteen's upcoming documentary also shares its name with his first studio album in last five years. The documentary is co-directed by Thom Zimny and features some of the archival footage and singer's personal narration.

It will also show Springsteen performing all 13 songs on the album, in which he is backed up by a band and a full orchestra.

"Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers. With Western Stars, Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead," said Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. picture group chairman.

He continued expressing his joy over acquiring the rights of this documentary and said, "As one of his many fans for over 40 years, I couldn't be happier to be a rider on this train with Bruce and Thom."

Western Stars is written and performed by Springsteen himself with special guest Patti Scialfa. The film is bankrolled by Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis with Springsteen serving as executive producer.

