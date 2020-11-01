Bruce Springsteen lends his voice to narrate Joe Biden's presidential campaign ad
The 60-second ad -- featuring Bruce Springsteen's song 'My Hometown' from his 1984 album Born In The USA -- talks about Joe Biden's ties to Scranton, Pennsylvania, the former vice president's hometown.
American rock star Bruce Springsteen is lending his voice and one of his songs to a campaign ad for Joe Biden, underlining his support for the Democratic candidate just three days before the Tuesday election.
It will not be the first time the iconic singer/songwriter has shown his support for the former vice president.
In August, Springsteen granted permission for the Biden campaign to use his song The Rising as background music to a video shown at the opening of the Democratic National Convention.
He has publicly lashed Trump as a "threat to our democracy."
In narrating the campaign ad, which airs for the first time Saturday, Springsteen talks about Biden's blue-collar roots in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state likely to play a crucial role in the election.
Check out the video here
This is @joebiden’s hometown. This is more than where he’s from. This is who he’s for. pic.twitter.com/6ZSK3dXY4H
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2020
"Scranton, Pennsylvania," the "Boss" says on the video. "Here, success isn't handed down. It's forged with sweat, grit and determination."
It was a barely veiled allusion to Donald Trump, whose millionaire father gave him a substantial chunk of his fortune.
"This place stays with him, these streets are part of him," the 71-year-old singer says of Biden. "This is more than where he's from, it is who he is for."
The message, to be broadcast Saturday evening during a college football game, ends to the swelling sounds of 'My Hometown', from what is probably Springsteen's most famous album, Born in the USA.
