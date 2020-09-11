Bruce Springsteen collaborates with E Street Band to release new rock album on 23 October
Letter To You, created in five days, will see Bruce Springsteen perform with E Street Band first time since The River 2016 tour.
Bruce Springsteen will release a new rock album that he recorded in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band.
The Boss said Thursday the album is called Letter To You and he and the band recorded it in just five days. It will be released on 23 October.
Check out the announcement below
New album #LetterToYou featuring the E Street Band coming October 23. Pre-order the album and watch the in-studio video for “Letter To You” now: https://t.co/nIvpYiMrfk pic.twitter.com/cIi4zaJ8Kz
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 10, 2020
I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we've never done before, and with no overdubs. We made #LetterToYou in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had. — Bruce — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 10, 2020
Letter To You will have nine new songs and include new recordings of three unreleased songs that predate Springsteen’s 1973 debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. The songs are: Janey Needs a Shooter, If I Was the Priest and Song for Orphans.
Springsteen’s last album was the orchestral-pop Western Stars. Letter To You is Springsteen’s first time performing with the E Street Band since The River 2016 tour.
Springsteen is joined on Letter To You by Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons. The album was produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
