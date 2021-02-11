Bruce Springsteen charged with drunken driving in New Jersey; Jeep drops musician's Super Bowl ad
Springsteen was arrested 14 November in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey, prompting Jeep to put on pause the Super Bowl television commercial that features him.
Springsteen was arrested 14 November in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ Springsteen lives in Colts Neck, about 12 miles from the site of the arrest.
Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.
A message was left seeking comment with Springsteen’s publicist.
The news of the arrest came on the heels of two high-profile appearances by Springsteen. On 20 January, Springsteen performed as part of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, singing 'Land of Hope and Dreams' in front of the Lincoln Memorial. While during Sunday’s Super Bowl, he appeared in a Jeep ad filmed in Kansas that urged people to find common ground.
Jeep released a statement saying it “would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate.” But the company said, “it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established.”
The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Kangana Ranaut's tweet directed at Rihanna's clarion call on farmers protest garners heavy criticism on social media
Kangana Ranaut's tweet against Rihanna resulted in the actress' online trolling, with some asking her Twitter account be permanently suspended.
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath become parents for the second time, to a baby boy
"Baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love," tweeted Kapil Sharma
Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest aged 73
Indrajit Deb, who started his career in popular TV serial Tero Parbon, died at his Gol Park residence in Kolkata