Bruce Springsteen announces album Western Stars, drops new single 'Hello, Sunshine'

FP Staff

Apr 26, 2019 16:13:55 IST

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has announced that his new album Western Stars will release on 14 June.

The 69-year-old rock legend to Twitter to share the news and said the first track of the album, titled 'Hello, Sunshine'. The lyric video dropped on 26 April.

"This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record," Springsteen said in the post.

According to a press release, the 13-track album draws inspiration from Southern California pop of the late '60s and early '70s to encapsulate "a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope".

According to Pitchfork, Springsteen has co-produced Western Stars with Ron Aniello. Other musicians that feature on the record are Jon Brion, Patti Scialfa, original E Street band member David Sancious, Charlie Giordrano among others.

The new LP is his 19th studio album and first since 2014's High Hopes.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

 

 

 

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 16:13:55 IST

