Broad City co-creator Ilana Glazer's first stand-up special, The Planet is Burning, to debut on Amazon

Comedy Central's Broad City star Ilana Glazer is getting her own stand-up special, courtesy Amzaon, reports Variety.

Titled as The Planet is Burning, the show will be directed at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas. It is scheduled to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform in late 2019.

Ilana took to Instagram to share the news along with a video-clip highlighting her pre-show nervousness. The special will be produced by Nandi Mgwaba, Alison Leiby, Petey DeAbreu and Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Studios. It will be directed by Ryan Cunningham.

Check out the announcement of her stand-up special here:

Amazon ventured into stand-up comedy earlier this year by securing the rights to Jim Gaffigan’s next special Quality Time, which is expected to arrive soon on the platform.

Meanwhile, Ilana has also wrapped up shooting False Positive, the psychological horror flick which she wrote, produced and is also set to star in alongside Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 17:22:28 IST

