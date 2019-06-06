Brittany Runs a Marathon trailer: Jillian Bell gets her health back on track in Amazon dramedy

The first trailer of Brittany Runs a Marathon was released on 5 June. Amazon Studios had purchased the dramedy, which premiered at 2019 Sundance Film Festival, for $14 million, Variety reports.

Jillian Bell plays Brittnay Forgler, a young New Yorker, who has a steady diet of drugs, alcohol and takeout. The trailer opens with her attempting to score a prescription of Adderall from a doctor. Instead, he tells her to lose 55 pounds and get healthy.

Too broke to afford a gym, Brittany is convinced by her neighbour Catherine (Michaela Watkins) to lace up her Converse sneakers and run a lap around the block. Soon, running becomes second nature to her and she sets an almost unthinkable goal of participating in the New York City Marathon.

I’m so excited to be sharing a movie so close to my heart ❤️ Here’s the official trailer for Brittany Runs A Marathon!!!!!!!! @BrittanyRunsMov pic.twitter.com/H97Goxsz8y — Jillian Bell (@jillianbell) June 5, 2019

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Micah Stock, and Alice Lee are also part of the cast. The film, said to be inspired by true events, marks playwright Paul Downs Colaizzo's directorial debut.

Brittany Runs a Marathon will release in theatres on 23 August.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 18:06:06 IST

