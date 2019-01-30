Britney Spears to make cameo in horror film Corporate Animals, starring Demi Moore

American singer-songwriter is soon going to make a brief cameo in an upcoming horror-comedy film.

The 37-year-old, who last appeared in the 2002 comedy-drama Crossroads, will make a brief cameo in the upcoming film Corporate Animals, reports E!Online.

The news was announced at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival when director Patrick Brice spoke about the project during a Los Angeles Times panel.

"One of our characters — Calum Worthy's character, Aidan — is obsessed with Britney Spears, and there is rumour of him as he's going crazy thinking that he is hearing Britney speaking to him from the walls," Patrick said.

The news got many fans surprised and excited including cast member Jessica Williams.

"That is awesome. Wow, that's awesome. I gotta hear the outtakes. I'm happy to have that energy in the film,” she said.

On being asked how did they make it happen, Patrick explained, “Through a series of connections we were able to get 10 minutes of her time to record this, which was so awesome.”

Corporate Animals also stars Demi Moore and Ed Helms but doesn't have a release date yet. Demi replaced Sharon Stone, who was initially cast as Lucy, the egotistical CEO Incredible Edible Cutlery, writes Deadline.

It is going to premiere at Sundance Film Festival this week.

For now, Britney is focusing on her Las Vegas residency. However, she recently announced a work hiatus to spend more time with family and cancelled her new show Britney: Domination due to her father Jamie Spears health issues.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

