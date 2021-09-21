Britney Spears returns to Instagram a week after deactivating account: 'Couldn't stay away'
Britney Spears marked her return to Instagram by sharing pictures from her weekend getaway with fiancé Sam Asghari
Popstar Britney Spears has ended her six-day Instagram hiatus and said she "couldn't stay away" from the popular social media platform for long.
The 39-year-old singer, who had deleted her Instagram account on 14 September, reactivated her page on Monday.
Sharing a few selfies, Britney wrote, "Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my... FIANCE... I still can't believe it! I couldn't stay away from the gram for too long so I'm back already!"
After fans expressed concern over her leaving Instagram last week, the singer had taken to Twitter to assure followers that she will be back soon.
In the tweet, she said she was taking a break from social media following her engagement with actor-fitness enthusiast Sam Asghari.
Britney announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Asghari on Instagram two weeks ago. The couple has been in a relationship for four years.
Amid her legal battle against her father Jamie Spears to end her 13-year conservatorship, Britney has been communicating regularly with her fans via Instagram, posting updates from the case and thanking her supporters.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
