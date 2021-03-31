Britney Spears reacts to NYT documentary on her: 'Embarrassed by the light they put me in'

'I cried for two weeks,' says Britney Spears after watching parts of the NYT documentary.

The documentary Framing Britney Spears, by the New York Times, debuted on Hulu and FX in February. It sparked a conversation on social media about how other celebrities and the media treat the Toxic singer.

On Tuesday, 30 March, Britney took to her social media account and finally shared her thoughts on the documentary for the very first time.

Taking to social media, on Wednesday, 31 March, Britney shared a video of dancing herself to Aerosmith’s 'Crazy' along with a lengthy caption.

In the caption, Britney has revealed that she “cried for two weeks” after the release of Samantha Stark's documentary adding that she has not yet seen it.

She wrote, "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well. I still cry sometimes!"

"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy...love...and happiness! Every day dancing brings me joy! I'm not here to be perfect...perfect is boring...I'm here to pass on kindness," Britney added.

Here is the post

The documentary attempted to reveal her early life and the conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. It released amid the ongoing legal battle between the father-daughter duo in which she seeks to get back the control of her finances. She is under the conservatorship of her father since 2008.