Britney Spears confirms she will 'of course' perform again amid reports of early retirement

Los Angeles: Days after her longtime manager Larry Rudolph said Britney Spears may never perform again, the singer said "of course" she would go back to making music.

On Friday, the singer went out with her boyfriend trainer Sam Asghari to Camarillo Premium Outlets in northwest of Los Angeles, when they were approached by paparazzi.

The couple was accompanied by a bodyguard and the singer appeared in good spirits.

In a video posted by The Blast, a photographer touches upon the claim made by Rudolph regarding her health and career.

When he asked her "are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?", Spears replied with a smile, saying "Of course."

She also said she wanted to tell her fans, "I love you guys."

Rudolf, whose association with the singer goes back as far as her debut album Baby... One More Time, in 1999, said he wants her to find a "peaceful, happy" place.

Spears, who recently postponed her Las Vegas residency in the wake of her father's Jamie Spears' recent treatment for a ruptured colon, is scheduled to undergo psychological evaluation.

She reportedly told a judge that her father forced her to enter a mental health facility and take medication against her will. The 37-year-old singer had checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father's ongoing health issues.

Rudolf said the decision not to go ahead with the Vegas residency stemmed from the fact that she is "taking time to regroup and get her head together".

Last month, fans protested Spears' hold in a psychiatric facility with"Free Britney" banners, chanting slogans such as, "Hey, ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go," claiming it was her manager's decision to put the star in the facility.

A day after the protest, the singer went on social media to comfort worried admirers, saying she will be "back very soon".

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 09:17:12 IST

