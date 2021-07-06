In a letter addressed to Britney Spears' conservators, father Jamie Spears and court-appointed Jodi Montogomery Rudolph, the singer's manager said he would like to resign from his role 'as my professional services are no longer needed.'

Britney Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph has resigned amid the controversy around the singer's conservatorship. In a letter addressed to Spears' conservators, father Jamie Spears and court-appointed Jodi Montogomery Rudolph, said it had been over two years since he last spoke with the singer, who had at that time expressed a desire to retire from the public eye.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," stated the letter. Rudolph has managed Spears' career since the mid-1990s, writes Deadline.

Rudolph said that it's best he resign from Spears' team as his services will no longer be required.

Here is a copy of the letter

Rudolph's resignation comes days after Bessemer Trust, a professional wealth management company that was appointed co-conservator Spears' finances, asked to resign from the role. Bessemer said this was "due to changed circumstances" when Spears' "claimed irreparable harm to her interests," writes E! Online.