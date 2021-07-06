Briney Spears' manager Larry Rudolph resigns, says singer has been 'voicing intention to officially retire'
In a letter addressed to Britney Spears' conservators, father Jamie Spears and court-appointed Jodi Montogomery Rudolph, the singer's manager said he would like to resign from his role 'as my professional services are no longer needed.'
Britney Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph has resigned amid the controversy around the singer's conservatorship. In a letter addressed to Spears' conservators, father Jamie Spears and court-appointed Jodi Montogomery Rudolph, said it had been over two years since he last spoke with the singer, who had at that time expressed a desire to retire from the public eye.
"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," stated the letter. Rudolph has managed Spears' career since the mid-1990s, writes Deadline.
Rudolph said that it's best he resign from Spears' team as his services will no longer be required.
Here is a copy of the letter shared by Page Six editor Nicholas Hautman
Britney Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has submitted a letter of resignation to her conservators, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery. Larry said his “services are no longer needed” as Britney has been “voicing her intention to officially retire.” #FreeBritneypic.twitter.com/nEvTDKxN6R
— Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) July 6, 2021
Rudolph's resignation comes days after Bessemer Trust, a professional wealth management company that was appointed co-conservator Spears' finances, asked to resign from the role. Bessemer said this was "due to changed circumstances" when Spears' "claimed irreparable harm to her interests," writes E! Online.
also read
BMC wants to demarcate portion of Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow to widen road
The BMC had notified Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 along with seven other property owners about the widening road work in Juhu
Rajinikanth's Annatthe to release on 4 November, producers announce with new poster
Annatthe, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.
Barry Unsworth's Booker Prize-winning novel Sacred Hunger to be adapted into series
Sacred Hunger follows the journey of a struggling young English doctor aboard an 18th century slave ship.