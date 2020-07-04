Brie Larson launches YouTube channel, reveals Captain Marvel helped her deal with social anxiety

Brie Larson explains she intended to launch a YouTube channel since she's learnt a lot from the platform, like 'how to use my printer, or be a considerate activist.'

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has started her own YouTube channel where she intends to talk about things that are important and matter to her.

Explaining why she decided to start her channel, Larson shared, "YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it's been like, how to use my printer, or it's been watching like, how to be a considerate activist."

The actor joined the platform on Thursday sharing a video in which she said that her channel will be full of fun stuff as well as deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, and inclusive content.

"This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn't mean that there isn't also silly content, that there are ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content,” Larson said.

Larson also revealed she is an introvert and suffers from social anxiety, adding Captain Marvel helped her to speak out amd tell her story.

"For me, my baseline has been, I'm an introvert with asthma. Like, that's been my story for myself...I'm introverted, I'm scared, I have social anxiety. And though, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, 'Woah, I'm not really that anymore.'"

The video titled So I made a decision..., featured short interview clips with a number of YouTube stars including Sean Evans, Swoozie, Lilly Singh, Connor Franta, and Michelle Khare, teaching the Oscar-winning actor to use the platform.

The 30-year-old actor said she is feeling “nervous” about joining YouTube.

"I think that we're on a train here and we're going," she added.

