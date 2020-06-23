Breathe: Into The Shadows teaser — Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen try to solve the case of his missing daughter

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday shared yet another intriguing teaser of his debut web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, introducing co-star Nithya Menen.

Bachchan tweeted a short clip of the forthcoming series, that features Menen as Siya's mother.

The 23-second long video begins with shots of Menen and her young daughter (Siya), giggling and sharing a happy moment. However, in a split second, the vibe of the clip turns intense and shows a rather worried, shattered Menen searching for Siya. "We were happy in our own small world, but one day everything changed," says Menen in the background.

Soon after, a worried Bachchan is seen in deep thought and says, “We don’t know anything about Siya and that haunts me every day. What if my Siya’s gone?”

Check out the teaser here

Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai?

- Abha & Avinash Sabharwal#BreatheIntoTheShadows

Trailer Out, July 1@PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon pic.twitter.com/lldREF8jlO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 23, 2020

Bachchan has been posting posters and teasers of the upcoming series on the micro-blogging site since last week, with each one of it giving the concept of Siya missing and her parents in search of their daughter.

The psychological crime thriller, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, also stars Saiyami Kher and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Earlier talking about his web debut, Abhishek told Press Trust of India, "In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film."

The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 July

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 16:15:54 IST

