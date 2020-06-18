You are here:

Breathe: Into The Shadows first look features Abhishek Bachchan as a concerned father looking out for missing daughter

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first poster of his upcoming web show, Breathe: Into The Shadows.

The poster features the actor as seated on a chair in a dark room with a slight tint of light entering from a shaft. Bachchan is seen holding a piece of paper which has a person's picture and 'missing' written over it.' A father's love can save a life...or take one,' reads the text on the poster.

Breathe: Into The Shadows, which is the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Original 2018 series Breathe, marks Bachchan's digital debut.

Check out the first look here

Previously, Bachchan had also shared a poster of the upcoming series. It featured a little girl who can be seen lying on the floor and surrounded by pieces of a broken mask.

The psychological crime thriller, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, also stars Saiyami Kher and Nithya Menen.

Breathe: Into The Shadows will see actor Amit Sadh reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first chapter of the series in 2018.

Earlier talking about his web debut, Abhishek told Press Trust of India, "In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film."

The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 July.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 14:37:18 IST

