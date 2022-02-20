So, ahead of the breakup day, we compiled a playlist of breakup songs that encapsulates the entire spectrum of human emotions-loneliness, fear, denial, anger, sorrow and caters to your splintered heart.

February 21 marks the Breakup Day, in the Anti-Valentine's Week (also known as Single's Week).

The thing is, the aftermath of a split can be painful. Though different people behave in a different way when it comes to dealing with heartbreak, music has always been the soothing and unifying factor in grief. Music is the food for the soul, afterall. Newly singles can opt to lean into songs for relief.

-Agar Tum Saath Ho:

Composed by the legend A.R.Rahman, this song beautifully sums up the angst in a relationship. Arijit Singh's soulful rendition lends a rare pathos to this melodious song. You could listen to it in any situation and yet feel the lyrics and music resonate with you. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this song from Tamasha was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

-Wrecking Ball:

A must-listen song by Miley Cyrus that was touted as a solid modern day lyrical ballad back in 2013. It still retains that relatability when it comes to heartache. People pining for love after experiencing a nasty break up would certainly find solace as the song describes the deterioration of relationship, and short-lived romance.

-Break up:

Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had this quirky, fun song that literally had the words 'The Break up song' in its lyrics. A highly energetic song with upbeat music that made the entire nation groove to its beat, was composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, Badshah. Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma infused an electrifying energy to this foot-tapping number.

-Love You Goodbye:

It's an iconic tearjerker song that would make even the most strong person cry. This Breakup day cut yourself some slack and get immersed in this perfect song by One Direction to find comfort.

-Someone Like You:

Whether you are newly-single or have experienced heartbreak before, some songs have a timeless appeal. This song by Adele cast similar inertia on the listener. She talks about how her ex moved on, got engaged after having ended the relationship. Millennials can appreciate the journey from finding love and then seeing it fade away, through this song.