Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to become husband and wife on 14th April, followed by a Reception on 16th April.

The most awaited wedding of the year will take place on April 14th. The couple will tie the knot in a very private ceremony that will only be attended by close family.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a close friend of the couple has mentioned, “On April 14, Alia and Ranbir will go through the wedding ceremony at Alia’s residence. This wedding will be attended only by the couple’s immediate family. Then on the evening of April 15, Alia and Ranbir will host a family dinner to be attended by both extended families. On April 16, is the wedding reception for which all of Alia and Ranbir’s friends and family will be invited.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.