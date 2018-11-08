Breaking Bad film in the works; Series creator Vince Gilligan likely to script, executive produce and direct feature

A movie version of Breaking Bad is in the works courtesy Vince Gilligan, the creator of the series.

Breaking Bad may have had its finale in 2013, but The Hollywood Reporter reported that Gilligan was working on a new on a two-hour film with ties to the hit series.

However, it was unclear if it was destined for multiplexes or television. THR wrote that according to sources, Gilligan is likely to script, executive produce and direct the feature. Production is said to commence in November.

The Albuquerque Journal includes a logline stating the film "tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom".

The Journal also reports the title as Greenbriar. But it is not confirmed if that's the final title.

The show's lead Brian Cranston in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, also confirmed that the series will be revived into a film and Gilligan had approached him for it. He added that he is interested in being part of the film but was unsure whether his iconic character Walter White would be included in it.

