Brahmastra enters Rs 150 crore club in 5 days, Kangana calls box office figures 'fake'

While the adventure fantasy has proved itself to be an elixir for ending the dry period at the Box Office, Kangana Ranaut seems to be on a spree of launching attacks on Brahmastra.

Claimed as no less than a respite for the film fraternity and the theatre chains, Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra continues to create waves at the box office. After entering the 100 crore club in its first weekend, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues to stay steady as a rock on its fifth day.

After calling Ayan’s directorial a “disaster,” Kangana has now called the box office collection of Brahmastra fake. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana recently penned down a lengthy note and while refusing to believe in the box office collection, slammed the makers for putting out the fake figures. Kangana mentioned that she wishes to interview Brahmastra’s producer Karan Johar to understand his math skills. Kangana wrote, “Released on Friday and on Sunday it’s a big hit already and by the way, made huge profits also. In ₹250 cr (that is also a fake figure). ₹650 cr (reported to be ₹410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is a co-producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths…humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar)”

In the next story, Kangana attached the screenshot of a tweet from Box Office India that read that “Brahmastra is on course to emerge hit,” and reacted, “This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on the payroll of the mafia…Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned ₹65 cr so far.” While comparing Brahmastra to her releases, Kangana continued, “He did a major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost ₹75 cr…theatrical revenue ₹150 cr). He declared it a flop. Thalaivii ( ₹100 cr prerelease recovery) pandemic release…he declared it a disaster. Also, they did major harassment on Dhaakad failure and ticket sales. What you sow is what you reap. I am here now. I want to understand these mathematics. I don’t do underhand conspiracies, I don’t backstab. I challenge openly and righteously.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In her last story, Kangana added, “I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why he is declaring a gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that’s the nett collection they have declared, I don’t believe in this number but the nett amount in India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come ₹650 cr film emerged as a hit already.” While calling KJo “movie mafia,” Kangana said, “Karan Johar Ji please enlighten us because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us. Hence different mathematics for the privileged people like you and different mathematics for the underprivileged like us…please enlighten us on this.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.