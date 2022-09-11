Entertainment

How big a winner, we don’t know yet. But there is no stopping Mukerji’s heady brew of mythology and sciencefiction.

Subhash K Jha September 11, 2022 12:17:24 IST
Brahmastra

It looks like an outright winner. With  shows being added from Day two in theatre chains  across India, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra seems to have overcome all the obstacles that were  put in its way.

From Ranbir Kapoor’s beef-eating confession to  taunts about director Ayan Mukerji not being able to pronounce his own film’s title, Brahmastra has gone through the ordeal by fire to emerge a winner.

How big a winner, we don’t know yet. But there is no stopping Mukerji’s heady brew of mythology and sciencefiction. There  are reports of extra shows being added in the morning and night from theatres  all across India

“What do I feel about the response to Brahmastra? Infinite gratitude. Let the light shine on  our beautiful film industry,” says producer Karan Johar.

For Alia BhattBrahmastra is her third hit in a row after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, the latter  was  released  on  Netflix  but  received an overwhelming  response. With  sixteen   hits in  ten years , Alia is  now one  of the most successful  leading ladies of Bollywood of all times.

Nagarjuna who has a  key cameo in the  adventure  epic says, “When I  saw what Ayan Mukerji had achieved  in Brahmastra I was stunned. This is a world-class product. It makes me proud to be an Indian. I am so glad I am a small part of this film.”

While Alia is demonstrative about her  joy for the success of Brahmastra her husband Ranbir Kapoor has for now, gone underground. After his controversial proclamation about beef consumption producer Karan Johar has asked Ranbir to lie low.

Bihar’s leading film distributor Kishan Damani sees Brahmastra  as godsent for the success-starved film industry. “Brahmastra has proved that the audiences are looking for good theatrical experiences. It should  also enlighten our filmmakers as to what the audiences are looking for in the movie  theatres. Any movie which is well made will attract good footfalls in theatre and no OTT medium can affect the theatrical revenue if the film is good. The film industry was dead for the last four months. Brahmastra is a big relief.”

Roshan Singh a prominent film exhibitor  of Bihar  is all praise  for Karan  Johar’s vision. “Which producer  would invest Rs 460 crores in  a project directed  by  someone who has made  only two  films in his career? Hats off to  Karan Johar for believing in  Ayan  Mukerji.  Spectacular  films will work.”

Trade  analyst  Amod Mehra  drops a cautionary  note. “Brahmastra  can be declared a safe  bet  only when it does  500 crore rupees nett business in India. For now the question of the film being a hit is only a myth.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

