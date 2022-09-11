How big a winner, we don’t know yet. But there is no stopping Mukerji’s heady brew of mythology and sciencefiction.

It looks like an outright winner. With shows being added from Day two in theatre chains across India, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra seems to have overcome all the obstacles that were put in its way.

From Ranbir Kapoor’s beef-eating confession to taunts about director Ayan Mukerji not being able to pronounce his own film’s title, Brahmastra has gone through the ordeal by fire to emerge a winner.

How big a winner, we don’t know yet. But there is no stopping Mukerji’s heady brew of mythology and sciencefiction. There are reports of extra shows being added in the morning and night from theatres all across India

“What do I feel about the response to Brahmastra? Infinite gratitude. Let the light shine on our beautiful film industry,” says producer Karan Johar.

For Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra is her third hit in a row after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, the latter was released on Netflix but received an overwhelming response. With sixteen hits in ten years , Alia is now one of the most successful leading ladies of Bollywood of all times.

Nagarjuna who has a key cameo in the adventure epic says, “When I saw what Ayan Mukerji had achieved in Brahmastra I was stunned. This is a world-class product. It makes me proud to be an Indian. I am so glad I am a small part of this film.”

While Alia is demonstrative about her joy for the success of Brahmastra her husband Ranbir Kapoor has for now, gone underground. After his controversial proclamation about beef consumption producer Karan Johar has asked Ranbir to lie low.

Bihar’s leading film distributor Kishan Damani sees Brahmastra as godsent for the success-starved film industry. “Brahmastra has proved that the audiences are looking for good theatrical experiences. It should also enlighten our filmmakers as to what the audiences are looking for in the movie theatres. Any movie which is well made will attract good footfalls in theatre and no OTT medium can affect the theatrical revenue if the film is good. The film industry was dead for the last four months. Brahmastra is a big relief.”

Roshan Singh a prominent film exhibitor of Bihar is all praise for Karan Johar’s vision. “Which producer would invest Rs 460 crores in a project directed by someone who has made only two films in his career? Hats off to Karan Johar for believing in Ayan Mukerji. Spectacular films will work.”

Trade analyst Amod Mehra drops a cautionary note. “Brahmastra can be declared a safe bet only when it does 500 crore rupees nett business in India. For now the question of the film being a hit is only a myth.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

