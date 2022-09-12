The Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account on 12th September, to reveal that Brahmastra had a “fabulous weekend”.

Finally, after a long wait of five years, Ayan Mukerji’s labour of love Brahmastra hit the theatres on 9 September. And it won’t be wrong to say that Ayan’s most ambitious project is right on track to emerge as a blockbuster. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics and fans, the box office collections might prove to be a game changer. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on 12 September to reveal that the movie had a “fabulous weekend”. This comes after Taran, in his review, called Ayan’s directorial “a king-sized disappointment.”

While detailing Brahmastra’s box office collection, Taran tweeted, “Brahmāstra has a fabulous weekend… Hindi version… Nett BOC…Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr+, Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr+, Day 3: ₹ 39.5 cr+. The final total could be higher… India biz. National chains superb…Day 1: ₹ 17.15 cr est, Day 2: ₹ 20.73 cr est, Day 3: ₹ 21.63 cr est.” Well, this comes after the film critic gave his “one-word review” to the latest release on Twitter that read, “One Word Review…Brahmāstra: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: two stars. Brahmāstra is a king-sized disappointment… High on VFX, low on content [second half nosedives]… Brahmāstra could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. Brahmāstra Review.”

According to a recent Hindustan Times report, despite mixed reviews, the trade analysts are predicting a possibility of a Rs. 250 crore weekend. However, some celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and industry insiders have reportedly claimed that the box office figures of Brahmastra have been manipulated by the movie’s producer. Recently, Ayan took to his Instagram account to share a video to reveal that the “worldwide weekend box office gross” for Brahmastra is Rs. 225 crores. The filmmaker penned down a lengthy note to express his “gratitude for all the audiences and reveal how proud he is feeling for his project.

This came after Karan Johar and Ayan shared that their project has bagged Rs. 160 crores at the box office after two days, across the globe.

