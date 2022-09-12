Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt celebrates as audience hoots, cheers and throws confetti at screen in theatres

The fans aren’t shying away from expressing their excitement towards Brahmastra. Following which, Alia Bhatt celebrated the audiences’ response in theatres to the film.

Witnessing its theatrical release on 9 September, Brahmastra is right on track to attain the title of the blockbuster of the year. Now, according to Ayan Mukerji’s recent Instagram post, his most ambitious project has made Rs. 225 crore box office collection across the globe, just after 3 days. It won’t be wrong to say that Brahmastra comes as a sight to behold for all Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans. And why not? After all, the movie pairs the couple together for the first time on-screen. And it appears that the fans aren’t shying away from expressing their excitement towards the film. This after, on Sunday, Alia celebrated the audiences’ response in theatres to the film.

Taking to the story of her Instagram account, Alia shared a series of videos posted by a fan page, showing audiences hooting and cheering as they watched the Brahmastra in theatres. Sharing a series of videos of Hyderabad’s Sudarshan theatre, Alia revealed that fans were screaming at the time of Allari Motha, which is the Telugu version of Dance Ka Bhoot. While sharing the video on her story that disappeared after 24 hours, Alia added a fire emoticon in the supers. In another video, fans were seen throwing confetti and celebrating Ranbir Alia’s mushy track Kumkumala (Kesariya) in the theatre. Another video shows the viewers hooting while watching the fight scene featuring Ranbir.

One video even revealed that audiences burst into applause towards the end of the movie. Coming back to the movie, Brahmastra Part One-Shiva is the first installment of Ayan’s trilogy. The much-talked-about movie was released in theatres worldwide on 9 September in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the movie has industry headliners like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan—in cameo roles. Apart from the Hindi version, the dubbed versions of Ayan’s latest release are also performing amazingly in the South Indian market.

