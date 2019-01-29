You are here:

Bradley Cooper joins Lady Gaga in Las Vegas show for surprise duet on 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born

Los Angeles: Fans of Bradley Cooper were left gasping for air as the actor-director made a surprise appearance at Lady Gaga's Enigma show.

Cooper was in the audience for Gaga's show when he appeared on stage to surprise fans with an acoustic performance.

The two then delivered an impromptu act of their Oscar-nominated song 'Shallow' from their film A Star Is Born.

BRADLEY COOPER AND LADY GAGA SINGING SHALLOW LIVE??? MY DREAM CAME TRUE??? I'M SCREAMING??? pic.twitter.com/MaeXlu1BID — ℰ (@iheartedstyles) January 27, 2019

After he joined Gaga onstage, the singer quipped: "I even got you in-ears!" The actor, who directed and starred in "A Star Is Born", which has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, sang the first half of the song while Gaga knelt at his feet.

So @DCfilmgirl and I are in Vegas for the @ladygaga Enigma show and Bradley Cooper just jumped on stage to do “Shallow” live!!! Insane!!! pic.twitter.com/4iYbs61t6q — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 27, 2019

Bradley Cooper came on stage to sing Shallow with Lady Gaga during the Enigma Show. I’m not crying, you are. 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/LCz8FYL4Et — marion (@marioncdn) January 27, 2019

She then took over the piano while Cooper sat alongside her for the rest of the song.

Cooper and Gaga's duet 'Shallow' is nominated in Best Original Song category at the Oscars.

