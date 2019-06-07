You are here:

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reportedly split after four years of dating

FP Staff

Jun 07, 2019 11:34:30 IST

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk have reportedly parted ways after four years of dating.

According to People, Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Image from Twitter

The duo began dating in early 2015 after the actor split from British model Suki Waterhouse and Shayk broke up with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Representatives of the actor and model are yet to confirm this development.

Cooper was last seen in A Star is Born alongside Lady Gaga, which was also directed by him. The film received five nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and eight nominations at the Academy Awards. It bagged a Best Original Song Oscar for 'Shallow'

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 11:34:30 IST

