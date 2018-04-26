Brad Pitt's production house to make film on New York Times' Harvey Weinstein exposé

The New York Times investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein is going to be made into a feature length film, reported Variety. The investigation by New York Times' reporters led to the downfall of the Hollywood mogul.

The as-of-yet untitled project will focus on the work of reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey who fought through intimidation and threats and revealed the scale of abuse perpetrated by Weinstein, one of the most influential figures in modern Hollywood. There are no stars or directors formally attached to the project.

Weinstein’s downfall led to the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns and has sparked the beginning of a change in Hollywood with stars openly demanding improvement in gender and pay disparity, representation of different races, and fair treatment of women.

According to the report in Variety, the film will not focus on the producer and the victims, but on the work done by Kantor and Twohey. Oscar-winning films Spotlight and All the President’s Men are being cited as inspirations.

The movie will be produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B, and by Annapurna Pictures.

Kantor and Twohey received a Pulitzer Prize for the investigation. They won the award jointly with Ronan Farrow who had reported further testimonies by female actors alleging harassment by Weinstein.

