Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Leo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino file objections over Weinstein Co bankruptcy sale

Many Hollywood A-listers have filed their objections to the bankruptcy sale of The Weinstein Co's assets over outstanding payments for many of their films.

Ahead of the proposed court-supervised auction of the studio, The Blast reports Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Quentin Tarantino, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, John Cusack, Kevin Smith, Meryl Streep, Stephen King and Wes Craven are among those who have filed individual claims in court arguing that the sale of assets could affect the royalty checks they are still owed.

According to Deadline, Tarantino — who has collaborated with the studio since the '90s — is still owed over $4.5 million in royalties for his films Grindhouse/Death Proof, Inglorious Bastards, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. The director is requesting the court to provide assurances of payments.

Streep is owed almost $143,000 for August: Osage County and The Giver, while Lawrence is owed over $102,000 for Silver Linings Playbook. Pitt and Dicaprio are fighting for money owed to them for Killing Them Softly and Django Unchained respectively.

In other news, actress Ashley Judd on Monday filed a defamation and sexual harassment lawsuit against the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, alleging that he damaged her movie career after she refused his sexual advances.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in Santa Monica, accuses Weinstein of causing Judd to lose a part in 1998 in the film The Lord of the Rings by making “baseless smears” against her.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 13:17 PM