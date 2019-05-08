Brad Pitt denies rumours of reuniting with Jennifer Aniston, laughs off when quizzed by paparazzi

It has been 14 years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston called off their marriage, but the speculations of a potential reunion have been rife for a long time now. However, a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Pitt has scoffed off to the rumours and put them to rest.

The video shows the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor walking to his car, while a member of the paparazzi asks, "One thing that everyone wants to know: Are you getting back with Aniston?" Caught off guard, Brad chuckled and replied, "Oh my God." Further, the Academy Award winner politely asks the cameraman to have a good day and hops in his car.

Rumours of Brad and Jennifer's reconciliation often swirl, but intensified when Brad attended her 50th birthday party in February, reports People.

American TV sitcom Friends alum Aniston and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005. Following their split, he married actress Angelina Jolie, and they called it quits in 2016 September after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

Aniston, who announced split from Justin Theroux in February 2018, spoke to Harper's Bazaar about dating. She said, “Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” she said of dating. “I feel like whatever (romance) looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 13:34:01 IST

