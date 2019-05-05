Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton's funeral to be held on 6 May in Los Angeles

A representative for John Singleton says the director will be laid to rest a small, private ceremony on Monday in Los Angeles.

The representative says Singleton's family is planning a public memorial for a later date. No further details were released.

The Boyz N the Hood director died Monday at age 51, days after suffering a stroke. Singleton became the youngest best director Oscar nominee for the film. He was also nominated for writing its screenplay.

Singleton’s death Monday followed a turbulent week during which his family members made opposing court filings regarding his health. Singleton had been in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital since he had a stroke on 17 April. A court filing last week by his mother, Shelia Ward, requested she be appointed Singleton’s temporary conservator to make medical and financial decisions while he was incapacitated.

Singleton went on to direct numerous other films, including Poetic Justice and an installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as several television episodes.

The director has been praised by contemporaries for blazing a trail for black filmmakers.

In 2002, Boyz N the Hood was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, which called it “an innovative look at life and the tough choices present for kids growing up in South Central Los Angeles.

