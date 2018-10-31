Boy Erased trailer: Lucas Hedges' heartbreaking struggle with homosexuality evokes empathy

Boy Erased makers recently released a new trailer of writer-director Joel Edgerton’s upcoming drama. The film is based on Garrard Conley’s memoir of the same name which records his experience as a homosexual teenager who is forcibly sent to a conversion therapy programme once his sexual orientation is conveyed to his religious parents.

Lucas Hedges, with his memorable performance in Manchester by the Sea and Lady Bird, plays the lead role in the film. The supporting cast is equally stellar, having Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe play Lucas' parents. Crowe manages to breathe life into the conservative father-figure through his portrayal. He is both steadfast and soft towards his struggling son. Kidman is the impassioned mother who is standing at the crossroads of her son's truth and husband's beliefs.

Cherry Jones, Flea, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Emily Hinkler, Jesse LaTourette, David Joseph Craig, Théodore Pellerin also feature in the emotional drama.

In an interview with Deadline, Edgerton had said that his aim was to share Boy Erased with as many people as possible so that it reached the people who still instill faith in the contentious practice of conversion therapy. Talking about the film's narrative, the director added that it also provided an empathetic point of view of the people who run such institutions. "I don’t think people wake up in the morning and go, 'Right, I’m going to mess up some more kids.'" added Edgerton.

Boy Erased releases in November. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 12:06 PM