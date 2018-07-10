Borat, Bruno star Sacha Baron Cohen returns to TV with new Ali G-style show, Who is America?

Sacha Baron Cohen, the British comedian who ridiculed Kazakhstan and America in Borat, and satirised the fashion industry in Bruno, is heading back to television for the first time in a decade with a comedy series about the US.

Variety reports the seven-episode Who Is America? will launch on cable channel Showtime on Sunday in the United States and on 16 July on Britain’s Channel 4. The announcement gave few details about the new series other than to say it will “explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum.” The series had been in the works during the past year. Its format will be similar to his breakout series, Da Ali G Show. However, it is not clear whether Cohen will resurrect his cheeky alter ego Ali G, a white English rapper, whose interviews with subjects including Donald Trump and Newt Gingrich launched his comedy career some 20 years ago.

In a teaser trailer, former US defense secretary Dick Cheney is pictured signing what is described as a water-boarding kit, and saying, “I hope you’ll tune in next week for an interview with me.”

“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” said Showtime Chief Executive David Nevins, calling him "the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments." "Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who Is America? is released on the world," he added.

His award winning 2006 faux-documentary film Borat, in which he played an anti-Semitic reporter from Kazakhstan who interacts with real Americans unaware they were being set up, earned some $261 million at the global box office. Recent projects, including The Dictator and The Brothers Grimsby have been less successful.

Watch the teaser here.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 13:12 PM