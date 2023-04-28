Spy-thriller enthusiasts are in for a spinning web of espionage as the upcoming action-packed Amazon Original Citadel, is all set for its worldwide premiere on April 28th, 2023 on Prime Video. The high-stakes spy series, will start a new kind of franchise universe, with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. Prime Video will drop 2 episodes on April 28 and new episodes weekly every Friday through May 26.

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination has partnered with Prime Video to curate a high impact, hyper-focused digital campaign outreach to tap into a wideaudience pool for ‘Citadel’ across relevant circles, targeting cinephiles with the appetite and interest for the ground-breaking global series starring Priyank a Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

The partnership entails a specially curated, month-long, focused 360- degree campaign launched on BookMyShow targeting 300+ mill ion impressions, using app integrations, owned communication channels including interactive emails, push notifications on the app and social media amplification, reaching out to its extensive user base of young, digitally savvy and high transacting entertainment enthusiasts.

Commenting on the partnership, Samradha Tibrewala, Head – Partnerships and Revenue, BookMyShow said, “Brands across industries are increasingly looking to engage with BookMyShow for deeper penetration into the mindshare of young, digitally-savvy and transacting audiences. There is an increasing interest amongst brands to leverage this vast user base to create impactful digital strategies that are both hyper-focussed and hyper-personalised. We are glad to partner with Prime Video to drive a digital-first campaign for ‘Citadel’ with a targeted, relevant, highly-engaged audience at scale that finds the content relatable and intriguing and helps further the adoption and viewership of the content for the platform.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.