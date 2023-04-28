BookMyShow partners with Prime Video to curate a high impact digital campaign as Priyanka Chopra's Citadel releases
To enhance the audience's reach for the upcoming series ‘Citadel’, BookMyShow has curated a focused and targeted 360-degree campaign using app integrations, owned communication channels and social media amplification, on its app and website
Spy-thriller enthusiasts
BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination has partnered with Prime Video to curate a high impact, hyper-focused digital campaign outreach to tap into a wideaudience pool for ‘Citadel’ across relevant circles, targeting cinephiles with the appetite and interest for the ground-breaking global series starring Priyank
The partnership entails a specially curated, month-long, focused 360- degree campaign launched on BookMyShow targeting 300+ mill
Commenting on the partnership, Samradha Tibrewala, Head – Partnerships and Revenue, BookMyShow said, “Brands across industries are increasingly looking to engage with BookMyShow for deeper penetration into the mindshare of young, digitally-savvy and transacting audiences. There is an increasing interest amongst brands to leverage this vast user base to create impactful digital strategies that are both hyper-focussed and hyper-personalised. We are glad to partner with Prime Video to drive a digital-first campaign for ‘Citadel’ with a targeted, relevant, highly-engaged
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.