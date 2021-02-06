BookMyShow launches video on demand service in India; Tenet, Wonder Woman 1989 available to stream

BookMyShow Stream allows users to purchase or rent content on a pay-per-view basis.

Ticketing company BookMyShow has launched a transactional video on demand (TVOD) service called BookMyShow Stream in India that will bring popular Bollywood and Hollywood titles to the fore.

TVOD allows users to purchase content on a pay-per-view basis and it is opposite of the subscription system in its working. BookMyShow will let consumers rent or buy movies from one platform under its new service. The platform was launched on Friday and it currently boasts of 600 titles.

According to a report by Variety, BookMyShow has already roped in big production houses like Warner Bros., Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures. In the domestic market, the firm has partnerships in place with Shemaroo, Viacom18, Rajshri Productions, Divo and Sillymonks.

Ashish Saksena, COO of cinemas at BookMyShow told the portal that BookMyShow Stream is a “natural extension” of their enterprise. He mentioned that the platform will respect the “existing theatrical windows for content” which means new titles will be available on the Stream only after they have completed their run in the theatres.

The COO also spoke about the trend of ‘pay for content’ which remains “untapped at scale” in India despite being quite prevalent in the global market.

Recent major Hollywood releases like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are available on Stream, along with foreign movies like The Guilty (Danish), Portrait of a Lady on Fire (French) and Padre no hay más que uno (Spanish).

The site for the platform says new releases will come to Stream every Friday, much like new theatrical releases take place in India every Friday. There are certain exclusives on the site like Unhinged, The Beach House and The Guilty. The platform asks for the location of a user and can recommend movies on the basis of that. It will also suggest watching titles that did not come to a theatre near them.

Tenet is available on the site for Rs 689, while Wonder Woman 1984 can be bought for Rs 799 or rented for 30 days at Rs 499.