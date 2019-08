You are here:

Book or Binge: Mission Mangal, Batla House, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sacred Games season 2

Firspost's new podcast series 'Book Or Binge' reviews Mission Mangal, Batla House, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Sacred Games Season 2. We tell you if you should book tickets for the weekly theatrical release or binge-watch a show in the comfort of your home.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2019 14:56:25 IST