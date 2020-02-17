Bong Joon-ho's Parasite witnesses rise in worldwide box office earnings after historic Oscar win

Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy thriller Parasite has witnessed a jump in its box office revenue, ever since the film received multiple Oscars at this year's ceremony. According to Variety, the film saw a rise by 234 percent in ticket sales ($5.5 million) over the weekend, making it one of the biggest boosts for any Best Picture winner.

A week after the Academy Awards, Parasite minted $8.8 million, which is about 20 percent of its North American collection. The film has made $44.3 million in the US so far.

The film's earnings also increased in overseas territory over the weekend, making an additional $12.7 million. Currently, Parasite has crossed the $200 million mark in box office earnings worldwide, adds Variety.

The publication notes that the 2019 Best Picture winner Green Book, starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, also saw a 121 percent increase in revenue after its victory. Similarly, Moonlight, The Artist, Slumdog Millionaire and Million Dollar Baby are other Best Picture winning films that saw a bump in ticket sales.

Parasite, billed as a “pitch-black modern fairytale,” the film follows two very different families who find themselves tangled up in a complex bond that is threatened by encroaching outside forces. The story takes on the issue of class stratification and its shocking repercussions.

The film now marks the fourth collaboration between Bong and actor Song Kang-ho, who plays the patriarch of the penniless Kim family. Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam star as his wife, son, and daughter, with Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Lee Jung-eun rounding the cast.

Parasite was South Korea's official entry to the Oscars, prior to which it won the Palme d'Or at Cannes. It became the first non-English film to be declared Best Picture and also took home awards for original screenplay, director and international feature.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 12:03:39 IST