Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that the next feature film from Oscar-winning writer/director/producer Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite,” “Snowpiercer”) will release in theaters around the world March 29, 2024. The film, “Mickey 17,” is currently in production and is directed, produced and scripted by the filmmaker; it is based on the novel entitled Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton.

Pattinson (“The Batman”) stars in the title role, alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “The Walking Dead”), Naomi Ackie (“I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), with Oscar nominee Toni Collette (“Hereditary,” “The Sixth Sense”), and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (the “Avengers” films, “Spotlight”).

The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong Joon Ho under his Offscreen, Inc. banner. The behind-the-camera creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji (“Okja,” “Evita”), Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie (“The Favourite,” “Cruella”), Oscar-nominated editor Jinmo Yang (“Parasite”), costume designer Catherine George (“Okja,” “Snowpiercer”) and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (“The Matrix” franchise). The music is by composer Jae-il Jung (“Parasite,” “Squid Game”).

“Mickey 17” will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Also, last year, Bong Joon Ho finalised his next film which would mark his debut in the animation world. He was going to direct a Korean animation film, showcasing a drama between deep-sea creatures and human beings. He would make the project in association with the local VFX production house 4th Creative Party. Earlier, the two had collaborated on projects like The Host, Snowpiercer, and Okja.

