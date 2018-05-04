Boney Kapoor on National Film Awards 2018 row: Would've been equally happy to get honour from Smriti Irani

The 2018 National Film Awards were marred with controversy after more than 70 winners skipped the ceremony after the last minute announcement that President Ram Nath Kovind would be presenting only 11 awards, a departure from tradition.

Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, was present at the ceremony to receive the Best Actress award on behalf of his late wife Sridevi. The film producer not only spoke about Sridevi receiving the honour posthumously but also presented his thoughts about the controversy surrounding the ceremony.

Boney, according to tweets posted by ANI, said he does not understand what the fuss was about. He also said that he would have been equally happy if the National Award was presented by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, instead of President Ram Nath Kovind, as ultimately the recognition of your work is what counts.

ANI quoted Boney Kapoor saying the following, "I would have been equally happy if the Minister (I&B) had given me the award. It is ultimately the recognition of your work. I don't understand what the fuss is about."

I would have been equally happy if the Minister (I&B) had given me the award. It is ultimately the recognition of your work. I don't understand what the fuss is about: Boney Kapoor on #NationalFilmAwards row pic.twitter.com/rFGZYU7H7H — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

Boney also spoke about Sridevi winning her first National Film Award saying, "I'm extremely happy and proud. This is what she's got after working for 50 years in the industry, she would've cherished this award all her life. This's the highest honour. We miss her & today we miss her even more."

I'm extremely happy & proud. This is what she's got after working for 50 years in the industry, she would've cherished this award all her life. This's the highest honour. We miss her & today we miss her even more: Boney Kapoor on receiving #NationalFilmAwards conferred on Sridevi pic.twitter.com/QH7lLKSEAY — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

The artists who skipped the 2018 National Film Awards said they were disheartened and "felt dejected rather than honoured" on being informed at the last minute that the President will present only 11 awards.

"It feels like a breach of trust when an institution/ceremony that abides by extreme protocol fails to inform us of such a vital aspect of the ceremony with a prior notice. It seems unfortunate that 65 years of tradition are being overturned in a jiffy," read the letter, signed by more than 70 filmmakers and artistes from across the country.

Traditionally, the President gives away all the National Film Awards. In a departure from tradition, the function was divided into two phases: The first conferred by Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore; the second (which included posthumous recognitions for Vinod Khanna and Sridevi), was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

(Also read — National Film Awards 2018: 70 recipients giving ceremony a miss is not boycott, but a dismissal of rudeness)

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 10:52 AM