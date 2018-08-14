You are here:

Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi and Khushi attend special screening of Mr India in Delhi

On the occasion of Sridevi's 55th birthday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry hosted a special screening of her films Mr India, Sadma, English Vinglish, Mom and Lamhe at the Film Divisions auditorium in New Delhi. The actress passed away in February 2018 due to an accidental drowning in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel.

Times Now reports that her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi attended the 7 pm screening of Mr India. Several fan accounts uploaded photos from the event. Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh and actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada were also spotted.

♥️ @janhvikapoor A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor / Khushi Kapoor (@janhvikhushixo) on Aug 13, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 17:46 PM