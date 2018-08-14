Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi and Khushi attend special screening of Mr India in Delhi
On the occasion of Sridevi's 55th birthday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry hosted a special screening of her films Mr India, Sadma, English Vinglish, Mom and Lamhe at the Film Divisions auditorium in New Delhi. The actress passed away in February 2018 due to an accidental drowning in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel.
Times Now reports that her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi attended the 7 pm screening of Mr India. Several fan accounts uploaded photos from the event. Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh and actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada were also spotted.
She at sridevijee s birthday tribute 💝 . #saraalikhan #jhanvikapoor #ananyapanday #tarasutaria #janhvikapoor #kedarnath #simbar #studentoftheyear2 #takht #bollywood #bollywooddance #bollywoodsongs #bollywoodactress #bigboss12 #salmankhan #aliabhatt #sunnyleone #roadiesxtreme #splitsvilla11 #loveschool3 #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodnews #filmygyan #followus @jhanvi_kapoor_official @jhanvi_kapoor_official @jhanvi_kapoor_official @jhanvi_kapoor_official @jhanvi_kapoor_official A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor Official (@jhanvi_kapoor_official) on
Photos: Producer #BoneyKapoor along with his daughters #Janhvi and #KhushiKapoor attends the two day special screening of #Sridevi's films at Madev Auditorium in New Delhi. Also seen Rajya Sabha Member #AmarSingh #SrideviLivesForever https://www.socialnews.xyz/2018/08/13/new-delhi-special-screening-of-sridevis-films-gallery/ A post shared by Social News XYZ (@socialnewsxyz) on
Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 17:46 PM