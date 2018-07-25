Boney Kapoor confirms his younger daughter Khushi has shown interest in becoming an actress

After Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut in Dhadak, sister Khushi Kapoor may move to acting. In a recent interview with Spotboye, father Boney Kapoor confirmed that his younger daughter has shown interest in joining the film industry. The producer said, “Khushi first wanted to become a model — but has now shifted her focus to becoming an actress.”

Boney also confessed that the siblings' mother, Sridevi, never wanted Janhvi to enter the film world as she considered the profession very unpredictable among other things. Elaborating on the point, Kapoor said, "The unpredictability of the profession was one reason. Sri was a perfectionist, so she put in a lot of hard work- so yeah, she felt that Janhvi should enjoy what her parents have achieved and if at all wants to start working, should get into a profession where there is comfort. We have no fixed hours here, you see glitter and glamour on screen- but it's not easy to set up and enact all that."

On being asked whether he was the propelling factor behind his daughter's debut on silver screen, Boney said that he only motivated her to do what she wanted. "I encouraged her to let her do what she wants. Why curb someone's natural instincts? Like for one, I didn't know until Salman (Khan) told me that Arjun has it in him to become an actor," he said.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 11:38 AM