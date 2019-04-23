You are here:

BONDiNG trailer: Zoe Levin is a dominatrix, Brendan Scannell her bodyguard in Netflix comedy series

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 18:30:20 IST

Netflix recently released the trailer of BONDiNG, a comedy starring Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell (Heathers). The show has been created by Rightor Doyle and is inspired by his real-life experiences, reports New York Post.

BONDiNG centres around Tiff (Levin), a college student in New York City, who also works as a dominatrix. She hires one of her best friends Peter played by Scannell as a bodyguard. "You know like the Kevin Costner to my Whitney Houston?," she tells him. The trailer shows the different experiences for which the customers approach Tiff.

"It’s highly fictionalised. I’m not that interested in a show about me, but I’m interested in a show about what happened and what I learned. It was a great, wild entryway into exploring ideas of my own sexuality and the way that the patriarchy establishes what women and gay men are good for and what power is — and how people with less power can begin to subvert that in the sexual underworld," Doyle told New York Post. 

Doyle also stars in the HBO series Barry as Nick Nicholby.

Netflix will premiere BONDiNG on 24 April.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 18:30:20 IST

tags: bonding , brendan scannell , Heathers , Netflix , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , rightor doyle , Whitney Houston , zeo levin

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Netflix to venture into magazine publishing with Wide, a print journal to create buzz around its projects

Netflix to venture into magazine publishing with Wide, a print journal to create buzz around its projects

Beyonce reportedly strikes $60 mn deal with Netflix for three projects, including Homecoming

Beyonce reportedly strikes $60 mn deal with Netflix for three projects, including Homecoming

Tuca & Bertie trailer: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong play best friends in Netflix's animated series

Tuca & Bertie trailer: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong play best friends in Netflix's animated series