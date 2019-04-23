BONDiNG trailer: Zoe Levin is a dominatrix, Brendan Scannell her bodyguard in Netflix comedy series

Netflix recently released the trailer of BONDiNG, a comedy starring Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell (Heathers). The show has been created by Rightor Doyle and is inspired by his real-life experiences, reports New York Post.

BONDiNG centres around Tiff (Levin), a college student in New York City, who also works as a dominatrix. She hires one of her best friends Peter played by Scannell as a bodyguard. "You know like the Kevin Costner to my Whitney Houston?," she tells him. The trailer shows the different experiences for which the customers approach Tiff.

"It’s highly fictionalised. I’m not that interested in a show about me, but I’m interested in a show about what happened and what I learned. It was a great, wild entryway into exploring ideas of my own sexuality and the way that the patriarchy establishes what women and gay men are good for and what power is — and how people with less power can begin to subvert that in the sexual underworld," Doyle told New York Post.

Doyle also stars in the HBO series Barry as Nick Nicholby.

Netflix will premiere BONDiNG on 24 April.

