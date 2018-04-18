You are here:

Bon Jovi, The Killers, Jerry Cantrell, Mary J Blige attend 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

FP Staff

Apr,18 2018 19:44:30 IST

Jon Bon Jovi at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Bon Jovi onstage/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Brandon Flowers on The Killers performs at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains onstage with Ann Wilson of Heart/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Mary J Blige at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

