Bon Jovi, The Killers, Jerry Cantrell, Mary J Blige attend 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Jon Bon Jovi at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP
Bon Jovi onstage/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP
Brandon Flowers on The Killers performs at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP
Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains onstage with Ann Wilson of Heart/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP
Mary J Blige at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony/Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 19:44 PM