Bon Jovi reveals title of new album as Bon Jovi: 2020: LP will focus on 'socially conscious' themes

The new album by legendary rock band Bon Jovi is titled Bon Jovi: 2020, the frontman has announced.

The rocker made the revelation on Monday on board the Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise, reports Variety. The band is yet to announce the news on social media.

"It's an election year, so why not? I couldn't do any worse," Bon Jovi said.

The singer also explained that he has a "clear vision" about naming the new LP after the release of the band's previous album — This House is Not For Sale in 2016. This House is Not For Sale, the band's fourteenth studio album, is their first studio album with Phil X on lead guitar after replacing founding member Richie Sambora in 2013, as well as the first album to feature bassist Hugh McDonald as an official member.

"This House is Not For Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it's behind us. Now I have clear vision moving forward," he said.

Bon Jovi also said the album will focus on more "socially conscious" themes, including songs about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas.

"I'm very happy with it. It's a different record," he said. The album will be released sometime next year.

In April 2018, Bon Jovi was inducted into the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which he celebrated by reuniting onstage with former members for a powerful performance.

'The Runaway To Paradise' cruise will end on Friday, 30 August, and comes after Jovi held a similar event in the Caribbean earlier this year.

The band is supposed to continue its concert tour for This House Is Not for Sale Tour till October this year.

Check out the band's performance at Tel Aviv



(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 12:28:05 IST