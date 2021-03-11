Bombay HC restrains Kamaal R Khan from publishing 'defamatory' reviews about producer Nikhil Dwivedi

The court has issued a four-week notice to Kamaal R Khan to respond to Nikhil Dwivedi's defamation suit,

The Bombay High Court has ordered actor Kamaal R Khan to restrain from making any comments or releasing "defamatory review" videos on YouTube about producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi. The court has also given KRK four weeks to respond to Dwivedi's defamation suit, Live Law reported.

Virendra Tulzapurkar, a senior advocate representing Dwivedi, presented several "defamatory" tweets and reviews before the court. The counsel highlighted a tweet in which KRK tagged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) Department.

During the 4 March hearing, Tulzapurkar told the court that the intention of KRK's tweet was clearly to sully his client's reputation, defame and "lower him in the eyes of the right-thinking members of society". He further said that Dwivedi had ignored KRK's initial comments and reviews in September 2020, but the controversial actor persisted and published another "review" in January this year.

According to Dwivedi's advocate, KRK was served the hearing notice but the latter didn't turn up in the court.

The bench of Justice A.K. Menon said the second "review" does make a prima facie case against KRK. "In the circumstances, I have no hesitation in granting ad-interim relief against him," the bench said.

As per the court order, the Bigg Boss fame is now restrained from publishing, distributing or disseminating anything directly or indirectly against Dwivedi.

Responding to the news reports, KRK once again took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that he knew nothing about any such case and denied receiving any notice from the court. Having said that, KRK then added he will make one more video about Dwivedi "because he needs more treatment".

Last week, in another tweet, KRK tagged Twitter Support and said that Dwivedi was sending them fake mails.

"There is no case against me in any court of Law! Thanks!" he added

Dwivedi, who has produced films such as Dabangg 3 and Veere Di Wedding, is the third actor to have dragged KRK to the court, according to a report on Koimoi. Previously, Aamir Khan and Vikram Bhatt had moved the court against the controversial and defamatory tweets by KRK.