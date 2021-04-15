Bombay HC prohibits Kamal R Khan from sharing 'defamatory' tweets against Vashu Bhagnani

Vashu Bhagnani moved Bombay High Court seeking Rs. 1 crore in damages, with a suit accusing Kamaal R Khan of publishing 'defamatory' tweets and 'patently false allegations' on social media.

The Bombay High Court has censured Kamal Rashid Khan alias KRK for his controversial and defamatory tweets against producer Vashu Bhagnani, his family, his business, his profession as well as all his projects.

KRK has been stopped by the Bombay High Court from putting out any further tweets against Vashu Bhagnani and all his business interests till the pendency of the Rs 1 crore defamation suit filed by the producer for 'defamatory’, ‘slanderous’, and ‘distasteful’ statements as well as ‘patently false allegations’ on KRK's Twitter and YouTube accounts.

As per the court order, an injunction has been issued, pending the final disposal of the suit, that in simple terms, prohibits "the defendant from publishing, circulating or repeating the allegations and tweets and/or making, publishing, circulating and/or communicating to the public any defamatory/slanderous comments and/or statements against the plaintiff and/or his family and/or his business, profession and/or his projects."

After hearing the matter at length, the court observed that the tweets are not in the nature of criticism given by a film critic, which is contrary to the defence of KRK and are in the nature of serious defamatory and slanderous remarks made against Bhagnani.