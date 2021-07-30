'Not possible to say that if a person is a public figure, that person is deemed to have sacrificed his right to privacy,' the court said.

The Bombay High Court has directed certain videos be removed from media and news channels, that are "prima facie defamatory" against actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actress had filed a

defamation suit against 29 media personnel and publications in the Bombay High Court accusing them of "false reporting and maligning her image" in the Raj Kundra pornography case.

The court also said that while the line between freedom of press and right to privacy will have to be balanced, "it is not possible to ignore the constitutional pinning of privacy nor to say that if a person is a public figure, that person is deemed to have sacrificed his right to privacy."

In her lawsuit, the actress has sought an unconditional apology, deletion of all defamatory content and Rs 25 crore in damages.

Read the news below

Breaking- The Line Between Freedom Of Press & Right To Privacy Has To Be Balanced: Bombay HC Directs Take Down Of Certain Content Against Shilpa Shetty @CourtUnquote,@TheShilpaShetty https://t.co/pKFkRKCjwI — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor's mother Sunanda also registered a complaint of cheating and forgery against a property agent in a Rs 1.6 crore land deal in adjoining Raigad district, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the case was registered against the accused, Sudhakar Ghare, on Wednesday at the Juhu Police station in suburban Mumbai on directions of a city court.

The accused allegedly forged documents to claim that the land in question was in his name and executed the Rs 1.6 crore deal with Sunanda Shetty, he said, quoting from the complaint. However, when the fraud came to light, Sunanda Shetty asked Ghare to return her money, but he failed to do so, the official said.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said. A senior inspector from the Juhu Police station confirmed registration of the case, but said no arrest has been made and further investigation was underway.

During initial probe, the police found the matter is two years old when Sunanda Shetty had purchased the relevant land in Karjat taluka, around 100km from Mumbai, from Ghare. Using forged papers, the accused had claimed the land belonged to him and fraudulently sold the property to the complainant, police said.

When the complainant learnt about it, she immediately asked Ghare to return the money. When he failed to do so, Sunanda Shetty approached the local court seeking its intervention to register a case.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)