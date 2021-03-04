Bombay HC orders Amazon Prime Video to take down Nani's V till makers delete disputed scene

Mumbai-based model and actor Sakshi Malik filed a complaint against the makers of V for allegedly using her photograph without permission

The Bombay high court has directed streaming platform Amazon Prime Video to take down V, a Telugu movie until the makers of the film delete a scene in which a Mumbai-based actor’s photograph was allegedly used without prior permission.

Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie. Malik’s advocate Saveena Bedi said the scene showed Malik’s photograph, referring to her as a commercial sex worker.

“Simply using another's image, and most especially a private image, without consent is prima facie impermissible, unlawful and entirely illegal. In a given case, it may also be defamatory, depending on the type of use,” the court said in its order. The order copy was made available on Wednesday.

“The fact that the image has been illicitly used is bad enough. It only makes matters worse when used in a plainly derogatory and demeaning vein,” Justice Patel said.

V, which features Telegu actor Nani and Aditi Rao Hydari had released on Amazon Prime Video on 5 September last year. The platform has removed the film following the High Court's directive. As per a report in LiveLaw, the makers have been asked to remove or take down telecasts of the film in all versions, irrespective of language and sub-titles until and unless the scene in question is deleted.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)