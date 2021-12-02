Boman Irani turns 62 today: A look at theatre and film actor's finest performances

The actor worked as a waiter during his early years and also went to Chennai for a few months where he worked as an assistant photographer in a studio.

Indian theatre and film actor Boman Irani was born on 2 December in the year 1959. Known for his versatile roles, the Jolly LLB actor initially adopted a number of professions, before achieving critical acclaim as an actor.

The actor worked as a waiter during his early years and also went to Chennai for a few months where he worked as an assistant photographer in a studio.

However, fate had better plans in store for Irani and he made his debut with the film Everybody Says I'm Fine in the year 2001. Since then, the actor has essayed many versatile roles and is loved by his fans for his comic timing. Now, the actor will be seen in the film Ranveer Singh film 83 where he essays the role of cricketer Farokh Engineer. He is also set to play Singh's father in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

As the acclaimed actor turns 62 on 2 December this year, here is a look at some of his exceptional performances:

Munnabhai MBBS:

Irani saw commercial success with this film where he essayed the role of doctor Asthana, with much finesse. Irani venture into the realm of comedy with this movie. His infamous ‘laughing therapy’ technique in the movie was remembered by his fans and Irani’s acting proved that he was here to stay.

Don

A shift from his usual humorous and comedy flicks, Irani played a double role in this thriller and showcased his acting abilities as he played a DCP and a menacing villain in this movie.

Jolly LLB:

As an antagonist in the film, Irani essayed the role of a rich, confident attorney who locks horns against the underdog lawyer played by Arshad Warsi. The film's scenes with Warsi and Irani were the highlight of the audience and remain memorable to this day.

Dostana

Not everyone could have played the role of a gay boss as flawlessly as the 3 Idiots actor did in this film. The actor’s comic timing added to the humour in the film and Irani also proved that he could carry any role with equal talent and power.

3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie was released in 2009 and saw Irani essay the role of Viru Saharstrabuddhe, a peculiar and heartless principal of an engineering college. He won the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actor in this film.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

In this comic flick, Irani essays the role of a shrewd businessman who is conned by a common man. Irani’s character is a combination of personalities, being mean and comic at the same time and is surely one role to watch out for.

Well Done Abba

In this Shyam Benegal flick, Irani played the role of a father who goes back to his village to search for a groom for his daughter and never returns. When he finally turns up three months later, the hilarious story narrated by the actor leaves viewers in splits. However, the role played by the actor in this political satire also highlighted the problems faced by rural India.